Shots fired, one man struck in Frederick

FREDERICK, MD – FCSO deputies responded to the 7000 block of Bradshaw Court in Frederick at approximately 3:05 p.m. today for a call of shots fired.One male victim has been identified and is being treated. Deputies are currently looking for one Black male suspect in his mid-20’s wearing a red sweatshirt, blue gym shorts, white high top shoes, white socks. He is approximately 6-foot-tall, has a slender build, with a crew cut haircut. He may be in a 2010-2017 blue Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows. We will continue to update our social media pages as soon as we find out more information.



