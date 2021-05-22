Teen arrested for San Antonio robbery, shooting

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Yesterday, Central Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of King Willam for a shooting. The suspect, later identified as Juan Solorio, is accused of shooting the 51-year-old victim after a disturbance. Shortly after the shooting, Solorio is accused of robbing a couple of their vehicle at gunpoint in the 200 block of Madison and then fleeing in the stolen vehicle. About two hours later, South Patrol Officers arrested Solorio in the 600 block of Recio after he wrecked out the stolen vehicle. He was booked in the Bexar County Jail for Aggravated Robbery charges and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim was last listed in critical but stable condition.



