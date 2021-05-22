Two elderly victims dead after vehicle crashed into parked car

ASPEN HILL, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a double fatal collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in Aspen Hill.

At approximately 5:29 p.m. on Friday, May 21, officers and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to Park Vista Drive at Hatteras Way for the report of a serious collision.

Witnesses advised 911 that a vehicle was on fire and that the three occupants were still inside the vehicle. Responding officers, including an off-duty Maryland State Police trooper that came upon the collision, found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and the occupants still inside the vehicle.

The officers used multiple fire extinguishers while Fire and Rescue were en route to the scene. Despite life-saving attempts, the two vehicle passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.





The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Toyota Avalon was traveling east on Park Vista Drive approaching Hatteras Way when for reasons still under investigation, the Avalon crossed the double yellow line and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. After the collision, the Avalon caught fire. The front-seat passenger is identified as Martha Luise Ross, age 78.

The rear-seat passenger is identified as Joan Williams Jenkins, age 91, of the same apartment building in the 3200 block of North Leisure World Boulevard.

The driver of the Avalon is being identified as Karl Neil Ross, age 86, of the 3200 block of North Leisure World Boulevard.This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this double-fatal collision is urged to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.