Unattended campfire sparked 1,600-acre wildfire in Martin County

A 1600-acre forest fire between Vero Beach and Palm Bay in Florida continues to burn as firefighters wrestle to get it under control. The Indian River County Emergency Services Department reports containment is at 40%. There are no threats and no hazards to the public at this time due to the remoteness of the fire.

Officials report that no structures have been damaged or destroyed. There has been minor injury to a Florida Fire Service wildland firefighter. There are no road closures and both North and Southbound of I95 has been reopened since yesterday evening.

The Florida Fire Service along with the local county Fire Department and the Sebastian state park rangers have been on scene this morning and will continue to be on scene throughout the day focusing on further containing the fire and conducting mop-up in the areas that are still smoldering and producing smoke. Initial reports to the cause of the fire was suspected to be an unattended campfire however the final determination to the cause of the fire is still under investigation.



