Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “in therapy” congresswoman reveals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admitted this week she is attending therapy for her traumatic experience during the January 6th U.S. Capitol inurrection.

“Oh yeah, I’m doing therapy but also I’ve just slowed down. I think the Trump administration had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode,” the former bartender told Latino USA.



Cortez recounted her day when she said she thought she was going to die and hid inside her bathroom in a building across the plaza from the U.S. Capitol building as protesters made entry into the Capitol building. No protesters made entry into the nearby Cannon House Office Building offices near Cortez. Capitol police evacuated the building as protesters made their way to the Capitol building.

She later said as police knocked on her door to clear out the building as a precaution, she thought she was going to die.

“I heard huge, violent bangs on my door,” she said. “It was like “someone was trying to break the door down.I fully expected that by this point, the building had been breached and there were people walking the hallways.”



