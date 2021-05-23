Bergen County Prosecutor charges Garfield man for indecent photos of children

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of MICHAEL YOSCO, JR. (DOB: 3/25/1947; widowed; retired) of 32 Irving Place, Garfield, New Jersey on a charge of Possession Of Child Pornography. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love.

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at the residence of MICHAEL YOSCO during the course of a months-long Internet child pornography investigation. The investigation revealed that YOSCO used the Internet to view, download, and possess approximately 150 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children.

As a result of the investigation, MICHAEL YOSCO was arrested on Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Paramus, New Jersey and charged with one count of Possession Of Child Pornography, N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4(b)5(b)iii, a 3rd degree crime. YOSCO was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Prosecutor Musella states that the charge is merely an accusation and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecutor Musella thanks the Garfield Police Department for their assistance, as well as the Lyndhurst Police Department, Rochelle Park Police Department and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, which participate in the Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force.



