Pedestrian struck and killed in Lodi

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 17 South, north of the Route 80 interchange, in Lodi. At approximately 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, the Lodi Police Department and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a motor vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the area of 240 Route 17 South. The 38-year-old pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the motor vehicle crash is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office under the direction of Sheriff Anthony Cureton. No other information is available at this time.

