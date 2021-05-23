Teen suffers partial amputation in boating accident near Barnegat Light

BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ – Reports from Saturday say a teenage girl in Barnegat Light suffered a partial finger amputation after her hand was caught in an anchor line. On Saturday, at around 4 pm, the girl was rushed to Cooper University Children’s Hospital in Camden. Police have not issued any further details on the incident.
