Bill to end indoor mask mandate introduced in Trenton in case Murphy switches gears

Governor Phil Murphy is expected to release the mandate on vaccinated New Jersey residents wearing face masks indoors on Monday, but just in case he moves goal posts again or switches into a different random gear, New Jersey Republican Senator Kristin Corrado has introduced a bill to do it without the governor.

Senator Kristin Corrado has introduced legislation that would supersede Governor Phil Murphy’s executive orders and allow vaccinated individuals to unmask indoors, in accordance with new federal guidance.

The CDC has advised that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors as they are protected from the coronavirus and incapable of transmitting it to others,” said Corrado (R-40). “Since Governor Murphy is being completely irrational and refuses to lift restrictions that are unsupported by science, we’ve introduced a bill to clearly state that vaccinated people cannot be forced to wear a mask indoors.”

Last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said anyone who has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can stop wearing masks in most settings, including indoors, even when around unvaccinated people.





Corrado’ new legislation, S-3832, says no person can be required to wear a mask indoors if that person has received a COVID-19 vaccine, in accordance with the CDC guidance issued on May 13.