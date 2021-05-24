FeedNJ celebrates and continues 1,000 meals/week in Freehold, 400 in Red Bank and 300 meals a week in Matawan through July

FeedNJ, the aggressive campaign and the flagship program run by Platinum-rated nonprofit SoupKitchen411 to fight COVID-19-impacted food insecurity and keep struggling restaurants across New Jersey afloat by purchasing nutritious meals from them in bulk that are thereafter distributed to local soup kitchens, has been especially active across Monmouth County, serving 1,000 meals/week in Freehold, 400 in Red Bank and 300 meals a week in Matawan since April, continuing every week through July at the following times and locations (available at soupkitchen411.com/feednj):

Mondays

10:00 AM Lunch Break, 121 Drs James Parker Blvd. Red Bank, NJ; 200 Meals

11:00 AM Freehold Area Open Door, 39 Throckmorton Street, Freehold NJ; 80 Meals

11:15 AM YMCA- Freehold Borough, 41 Center Street, Freehold NJ; 50 Meals

11:30 AM Bethal AME Church, 3 Waterworks Road, Freehold NJ; 80 Meals

Tuesdays:

11:30 AM Casa Freehold, 4 Jackson Street, Freehold NJ; 80 Meals

11:45 AM Meet The Needs Organization, 40 Broad Street, Freehold NJ; 90 Meals

Wednesdays:

11:00 AM Freehold Area Open Door, 39 Throckmorton Street, Freehold NJ; 80 Meals

11:15 AM YMCA- Freehold Borough, 41 Center Street, Freehold NJ; 50 Meals

11:45 AM Blessing Bags, 33 Throckmorton Street, Freehold NJ; 80 Meals





Thursdays:

10:00 AM Lunch Break, 121 Drs James Parker Blvd. Red Bank, NJ; 200 Meals

11:30 AM Bethal AME Church, 3 Waterworks Road, Freehold NJ; 80 Meals

11:45 AM Blessing Bags, 33 Throckmorton Street, Freehold NJ; 80 Meals

11:45 AM Meet The Needs Organization, 40 Broad Street, Freehold NJ; 90 Meals

Fridays:

1:30 PM Neighborhood Connections to Health; 597 Park Avenue, Freehold NJ; 160 Meals

4:30 PM Matawan Borough, 201 Broad Street Matawan, NJ; 300 Meals