Here’s what’s happening at the Jersey Shore this weekend – Wildwood edition

The Wildwoods, NJ – May 24, 2020 – The Wildwoods are kicking off the summer season, and welcoming visitors to enjoy Memorial Day Weekend at the shore destination as more restrictions continue to be lifted throughout the state.

“After the uncertainty of 2020, we’re ecstatic to welcome visitors back to experience the Wildwoods fully, without so many restrictions, for what’s sure to be a summer to remember at the New Jersey shore,” said Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA) Executive Director/CFO John Siciliano.

Do you have news to share with our readers? Visit www.shorenewsnetwork.com/submit-your-news

With the pent-up demand that 2020 brought, tourism officials foresee the potential for the 2021 Wildwoods’ season to be even bigger than years past with hotelier and real estate brokers reporting robust pre-season reservations, the return of outdoor events and festivals, the easing of restrictions for indoor dining, new attractions and businesses, and free weekly concerts.





Memorial Day Weekend in the Wildwoods is jam-packed with island wide events and happenings, taking place Friday, May, 28 through Monday, May 31, as well as Memorial Day Monday remembrance ceremonies. Events include:

Official Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony

Friday, May 28 – 11 a.m.

It’s time to get your feet sandy – the fun begins at noon on Friday, May 28 on the beach at Andrews Avenue next to the Wildwoods Convention Center where state, county and local tourism and city officials and guest speakers will participate in the ceremony to officially unlock the ocean with the Wildwoods’ large, ornate ‘W’ key. Colorful kites will serve as the backdrop as the International Kit Festival simultaneously gets underway. Members of the Media are invited to take part in the day’s activities by flying kites to kick off the International Kite Festival. This event is FREE to attend and everyone is welcome. For more information call 609-729-9000 or visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com.

Wildwoods International Kite Festival

Friday, May 28 – Monday, May 31

The 35th Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival, the largest kite festival in North America, features kite makers from around the world flying their most incredible colorful creations. The Kite Festival is free to spectators, and kicks off on Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. with the Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony on the beach at Andrews Avenue south of the Wildwoods Convention Center. Kite festivities follow with the opening of the Kite Sales Tent, a Friday night kite social, and the 9 p.m. illuminated kite fly at the Rio Grande Avenue beach behind the famous Wildwoods sign. The Kite Festival continues Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30, starting at 9 a.m. daily with fun events geared toward introducing new folks to the sport of kiting! Join in the Kite Candy Drop, the Running of the Bols, and the Rev Mega Fly; fly a kite on the Learn to Fly Field; or watch the professional Fighter Kite Competition. Also featured are free kite exhibits and workshops on the beach. The Wildwoods International Kite Festival Auction will be held inside the Wildwoods Convention Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The auction is open to the public, and many unique kites and collectibles will be up for bid. The kite festivities conclude with the World Indoor Kite Competition at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Monday, May 31 from 9:30 a.m. – noon. Kite fliers will showcase their impressive ability to fly a kite indoors without wind, and all performances will be choreographed to music.For more information call 732-822-4884 or visit www.SkyFestivals.com.



Downtown Wildwood Farmer’s Market Season Eigth Kick-off

Saturday, May 29

The Downtown Wildwood Farmer’s Market kicks off its eight season Saturday, May 29 from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, The Farmer’s Market will continue every Saturday throughout the summer season from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. through Labor Day weekend, rain or shine. Having grown again this year, the Farmers Market will have over 60 vendors set up on Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood, as well as at the original Farmers Market site at 3501 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. The market features locally grown, fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, plants, local honey, nuts, tea products, meats, cheeses, gourmet herb mixes, handmade soaps, fresh made salads, local wine, hand made goods, and much more. There will be live music and family entertainment available, as well as FREE parking. For more information, call 609-523-1602 or visit www.DOOWW.com.

Memorial Day Parade

Sunday, May 30

Lineup is at 6 p.m. Memorial Day parade route begins at Oak and Atlantic Avenue, and continues down Andrews Avenue to Ocean Avenue, commencing at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at Burk and Ocean Avenues, Wildwood. The parade is followed by a candlelight vigil. For more information call 609-522-3613 or visit www.WildwoodAmericanLegion.com.

FREE Summer Kickoff Concert

Sunday, May 30 – 7:30 p.m.

Wildwood Crest’s Summer Kickoff Concert will take place on Sunday, May 30 in Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. The FREE outdoor all-ages concert will feature dance and party hits by The Chatterband – marking an exciting start to the summer season. Bring your friends and family out for an incredible time, and don’t forget to bring your beach or lawn chair! For more information, call 609-523-0202 or visit www.WildwoodCrest.org.



Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 31

The Wildwoods offer not only fun events, but also solemn ceremonies for remembrance and reflection to honor our veterans and active service persons who made and continue to make the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

On Monday, May 31, residents and visitors alike are invited to pay their respects during a ceremony at hosted at the Wildwood American Legion Post #184 at 4200 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood. Service begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 609-522-3613 or visit www.WildwoodAmericanLegion.com. For more information on the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.