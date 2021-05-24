TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has reopened dance floors and bar service statewide after prohibiting dancing in public during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of May 28th, any bars and restaurants that managed to survive the year-long lockdown by Murphy may reopen their dance floors.
On Friday, June 4th, all indoor gathering limits will be removed statewide.
Let’s Dance! Dance floors at bars to reopen in New Jersey, social distancing is done
