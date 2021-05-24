Man dies riding jet ski at the Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, NJ – The New Jersey State Police Department has reported that a 37-year-old Upper Darby, Pennsylvania man died while riding a jet ski. According to police, Donald Waters was riding a jet ski when he fell off, suffering a medical episode in the water. The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Sgt. Alejandro Goez reported Walters was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



