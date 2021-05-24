Man Mugged in New Orleans reunites with his Chihuahua

A shelter received a call about a dog wandering around in New Orleans. He was very scared and aggressive. The women rescued the little Chihuahua and brought him back to the shelter. He had a name tag and a tag with his phone number.



They called the number on the tag and a man answered. He was in the hospital. He was in New Orleans visiting when he was jumped and mugged. He suffered broken bones and a needed staples in his head. The dog was so traumatized that he ran off.

The man was so happy to hear that his dog Pizza was safe. The shelter workers decided that they would bring the dog to him, as he had been through such an ordeal.

Watch this incredible reunion below.



