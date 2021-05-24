Montgomery County pimp charged for human trafficking

CRUM LYNNE, PA – Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announces the arrest of Cornell Scott-Milbourne, 25, of Crum Lynne, Pa., on numerous charges related to forcing women to engage in sex for his financial gain, as well as aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and other charges.

On May 10, 2021, Montgomery County Detectives received a tip from a concerned citizen that there may be prostitution activity occurring in two rooms at the Hampton Inn on Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting. The concerned citizen said there were two men, three women and a baby were staying in the rooms. An investigation found that the phone number provided to the hotel when renting the rooms was being used as the contact number in online advertisements offering sexual services.

A detective responded to the ad by calling the number and was told the prices for various sexual services. A search warrant was served on the hotel rooms. One of the women gave a statement to detectives, detailing being held captive in the hotel room, given drugs and being forced to have sex for money with unknown men, but she did not keep any of the money, which went to the defendant. Detectives found more than $3,000 cash on the defendant at the time of his arrest.

“This human trafficking arrest is the first arrest by the new Special Victims Unit of our Detective Bureau but it won’t be the last,” said DA Steele. “Human trafficking is abhorrent and needs to be stopped.”





Scott-Milbourne was arrested and charged with five first-degree felony counts of Human Trafficking—Involuntary Servitude, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Sexual Assault, multiple counts of Promoting Prostitution, Living Off Prostitutes and other charges. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Deborah A. Lukens, who set bail at $1million cash.