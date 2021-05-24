Pregnant Dachshund rescued from Puppy Mill

A beautiful pregnant doxie was rescued from a puppy mill. She was very frightened. She was named Hazel. Hazel was fostered by a woman who became her best friend. Hazel was like “gum on her shoe” as she followed her around everywhere.

Her belly got bigger and bigger and she finally gave birth to 7 puppies. Hazel was the best mom. After the puppies turned 10 weeks old, they were adopted out, and then she found the best family. Thank goodness she was rescued from the terrible living conditions she was living in.

Watch this adorable story below.



