Sickly puppy found in a dumpster gets a second chance at happiness

A malnourished white puppy was found in a dumpster. She was extremely emaciated and had a terrible case of mange. A shelter worker offered to foster her while she was in treatment. They named her Q-tip.

Q-tip was so sweet, and even though she was in much pain and exhausted, she wagged her little tail and was so lovable. After many weeks, her mange was better and she got her strength back. She started running and running, and the other dogs couldn’t keep up. She was back to being a playful, happy puppy again.

Q-tip was eventually adopted by a wonderful family with an older dog, so she keeps him playful and young.

