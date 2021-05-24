Testa blames Phil Murphy for double homicide by murderer set free during COVID-19

A convicted criminal released early from prison during the pandemic has been charged with killing two people at a birthday party, and Senator Michael Testa said Governor Murphy bears the blame for his irresponsible COVID strategy.

“The Governor has blood on his hands again,” said Testa (R-1). “Murphy’s handling of the COVID era has been an unmitigated sham. We warned the administration last year that releasing massive amounts of prisoners during a global pandemic would endanger the safety of New Jersey residents. Sadly, this tragic killing proves our point.

“The killer should have remained locked up where he couldn’t hurt anybody, but Murphy chose to open up the cells and let criminals go free,” continued Testa. “It was a recipe for disaster, and everybody knew it except the Governor and his team.”



