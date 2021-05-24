Three charged for driveby shooting of motorcyclist in Somerset County

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – Three suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting of a motorcyclist driving on Route 287 on Sunday. Police said that at around 6:40 p.m., a motorcyclist was gunned down by a passing vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening, but serious injuries.
Later, the New Jersey State Police pulled over a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle and arrested three men. No further details have been released regarding identification of the suspects or victim.
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.