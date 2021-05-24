Three charged for driveby shooting of motorcyclist in Somerset County

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – Three suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting of a motorcyclist driving on Route 287 on Sunday. Police said that at around 6:40 p.m., a motorcyclist was gunned down by a passing vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening, but serious injuries.

Later, the New Jersey State Police pulled over a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle and arrested three men. No further details have been released regarding identification of the suspects or victim.



