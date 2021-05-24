Uncle Roger revisits chef who made salmon in a coffee maker to judge her rice cooker skills

In Uncle Roger’s latest review, he revisits Chef Alexis who last time cooked salmon inside a coffee pot. Alexis is host of Tasty’s “Chef Out of Water”.

Humans being nice featured in Ozzy Man's latest vlog It was all about destination Yup on the latest episode of Aussie comedian Ozzy Man's latest vlog. Ozzy Man took a break from destination f'd to show the nice side of humanity.