16-year-old Ty-Sean Finch shot dead in Columbus as city records 79th murder of 2021

COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Police Department today announced the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot as the result of an escalating fight.

According to the department, on Monday, at 7:05pm, patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting in front of 1450 W. Broad St. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 16-year-old Ty-Sean Finch, suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive. Finch was transported to a local hospital and despite receiving life-saving medical treatment he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 7:33 pm.

A second victim, 32-year-old Raymond Sims, was also injured in the shooting. Sims was self transported, and is expected to recover from his injuries. This incident began as a fight that led to the shooting.

Anyone with info regarding this incident, is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or mhuffman@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.This is the city’s 79th homicide in Columbus.This incident is still under investigation.



