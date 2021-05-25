Atlantic City man charged for indecent, lewd photos of children

CAMDEN, N.J. – An Atlantic City, New Jersey, man was charged today with possessing images of child sexual abuse, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Cory Newman, 44, is charged by complaint with one count of possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to appear by videoconference today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Skahill.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On May 20, 2021, agents with the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), served a search warrant at Newman’s residence and discovered electronic devices that are alleged to belong to Newman. A subsequent forensic examination of one of the devices revealed numerous videos and images of children being sexually abused.





Because Newman has been previously convicted of possession of child pornography, the charge of possession of child pornography carries an enhanced mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of HS – Alantic City, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina, with the investigation leading to the charge. She also thanked the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, and the Atlantic City Police Department, under the direction of Interim Officer in Charge James A. Sarkos, for their assistance in the investigation.