Bike rider shot multiple times in Rockdale County

Rockdale Co., GA – Police are investigating the attempted homicide of a 32-year-old Rockdale County man who was gunned down while riding his bike along Salem Road today. Police say the incident happened at 4:47 am on Golfview Drive as the man was struck by gunfire several times. He was listed in critical condition in the hospital. There are no suspects.
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.