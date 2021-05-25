Columbus Police release video of February street shooting, murder

COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus Police have releasd the video of a cold blooded murder that took place on the streets of Columbus this past winter hoping to solve the crime.

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 5:24 pm, Columbus Police Officers were called to the intersection of S. 8th St. and Stanaford Pl. (Hungarian Village area) on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Kimberly Marcum suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Marcum was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where she was pronounced deceased at 8:26 pm.

The investigation revealed that Marcum was shot by an unidentified male who fired several shots, fatally wounding her. After the shooting, the male fled the scene on foot.”Evidence seems to indicate that Kimberly Marcum’s homicide was a case of mistaken identity and she was not the intended target,” said Det. Kelley.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).



