Columbus police searching for three motel assault and robbery suspects

COLUMBUS, OH – Three suspects were caught on camera robbing and assaulting a Motel 6 clerk. The suspects then fled the scene before police arrived.

According to the Columbus Police Department, on May 22, 2021 at 6:47 a.m., three suspects were at the front desk of the Motel 6 at 3246 Olentangy River Rd. arguing with the clerk for a refund.

The three had checked in several hours prior and wanted a refund because they did not want to stay any longer. The suspects were told to wait for the manager to arrive at 7 a.m. One female suspect threatened to jump the counter and take the money.

The other suspects stood in front of the counter. The female then jumped the counter, opened the register drawer and took cash. She jumped back over the counter and shoved the clerk backward. The clerk attempted to stop the suspects and was shoved through the entry doors outside. All three suspects fled on foot to a silver Pontiac Vibe and drove off the lot.





Suspect #1: black female, 18-24 years old, black shirt with red tennis shoe design on chest, baseball cap.

Suspect #2: black male, 18-24 years old, Mickey Mouse shirt, red sweatpants.

Suspect #3: black female, 18-24 years old, dark jacket with white stripes.The incident was captured on surveillance video and still images are attached.

Anyone with additional info is requested to contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or bthomas@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).