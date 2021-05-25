D.C. has become the Wild West of the East Coast as gunmen roam streets committing crime

WASHINGTON, DC – The nation’s capitol is looking more like the Wild West of the 1800’s with gun-toting criminals roaming the streets indiscriminately killing and robbing their victims. D.C. has become lawless and it’s probably a good thing that the U.S. Congress and Senate of walled themselves apart from the degrading city around them.

Mayor Muriel Bowser recently kicked off her “Safer, Stronger, DC Summer” program, but so far, nothing has changed.

Bowser launched the Safer Stronger DC Summer Crime Prevention Initiative (SCI) – a coordinated effort to reduce violent crime in specific areas in the District through strategic prevention and coordinated enforcement. Every year for nearly eleven years, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has identified areas of the city that have experienced a high density of violence and utilized all available resources, including collaborative outreach, to prevent violent crime in those focus areas during the summer months, running from May 1–August 31.

Today, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.





At approximately 2:48 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.