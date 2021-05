Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, May 21, 2021, in the 700 block of Decatur Place, Northeast. At approximately 7:11 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim yelled for assistance and the suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property.