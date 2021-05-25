Defendant Indicted for Fatal Shooting in City’s Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood

BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 22-year-old Michael Santiago of Buffalo was virtually arraigned this morning before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio on an indictment charging him with one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony).

It is alleged that on August 7, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the defendant fatally shot 38-year-old Jerry Bonilla Matos on Newton Street in the City of Buffalo. The victim died at the scene.

Santiago was held without bail. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time.

If convicted of the charge, Santiago faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.





DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge, III of the Homicide Bureau.

As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.