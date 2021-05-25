Husband who shot and killed Tykeisha Dixon arrested in Seattle

ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Police Department is pleased to announce an arrest made in the May 6th, 2021 shooting death of Tykeisha Dixon.

On May 22nd, 2021, Luther Henderson was apprehended just outside Seattle,Washington by the Tukwila Police Department for an outstanding warrant by the Atlanta Police Department for Felony Murder. Mr. Henderson was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.

On May 9, 2021, the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit was contacted by detectives with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis regarding 33-year-old Tykeisha Dixon found deceased in their jurisdiction. A coordinated effort was initiated at it has since been determined Ms. Dixon was shot on May 6, 2021 at 438 North Avenue in Northeast Atlanta.

Investigators are gathering information and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide and to identify anyone involved in the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.





The Atlanta Police Department would like to thank the Homicide Unit for their work in solving this case, The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad, as well as the Tukwila Police Department for their assistance in apprehending Mr. Henderson.