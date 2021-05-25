Ignoring hazardous warnings, five rescued from rip currents in Seaside Heights on Sunday

The signs at every beach entry point say “No Swimming” and “No Lifeguard on Duty” and the waters off the beach in Seaside Heights were particularly rough this weekend. That didn’t stop New Jerseyans itching for a day at the beach after being locked up for the past year from taking a chance.

Five of those people had to be rescued, the Seaside Heights Fire Department, which handles many of the seasonal water rescues said.

“Multiple ski rescues today. Ocean rescue team performing in high surf conditions throughout the day,” the department said. In total, five rescue operations were conducted including one that resulted in critical injuries to the victim.



