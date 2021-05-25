Inkster man shot dead in his home hours after police investigating shooting of his girlfriend

INKSTER, MI – After Inkster Police responded to a home at 3826 Inkster road for the non-fatal shooting of a woman, police were called again an hour and a half later. This time, the crime was murder. According to police, the suspects missed their intended target the first time around, Burnis King. Police took King’s own gun from him during their first visit to investigate and to make sure he didn’t shoot her himself.

After police left, the suspects who tried to earlier shoot king returned to his home and succeeded.

According to police, on 5/25 at approximately 4:00 am, Inkster police responded to a non-fatal shooting of a female at 3826 Inkster Road. They handled the investigation. At approximately 6:05 am, MSP was notified of a homicide that just occurred at the same address.

Officers said a woman at the home had been shot, but she is expected to be OK. Police said they took a gun from Burnis King, her boyfriend, to make sure it wasn’t the weapon used in the shooting. After police left, the people responsible for shooting the woman returned to the same home around 6:05 a.m. and shot King in the head, authorities believe. Click on Detroit