Jamaican drug smuggler caught with gun, weed, coke at JFK Airport

JAMAICA, N.Y. — A traveler had more than clothes in his suitcase when he arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Fortunately, U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were there to stop him in his tracks.

On May 21, CBP officers intercepted passenger Mr. Elijiah Davis, a United States citizen, arriving from Montego Bay, Jamaica. During his examination, CBP officers discovered a handgun along with 40 – 9mm rounds in a hard case box. CBP officers continued the inspection and determined that the empty carry-on bags felt unusually heavy.

CBP officers discovered an anomaly after x-raying the carry-on bag and escorted Mr. Davis to a private search room where they discovered packages within the panels of the carry-on bag, the packages were probed revealing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

CBP officers continued their examination of Mr. Davis’ checked in bag discovering a small bag of green leafy substance which tested positive for marijuana.





Mr. Davis was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and firearm; he was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The cocaine weighed approximately 10 lbs. with an estimated value of $300,000.

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at our port of entries while keeping these dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities,” said Marty Raybon, CBP’s Acting Director of the New York Field Office.

Mr. Davis now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York. All defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.