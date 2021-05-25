Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Hackensack

TRENTON, NJ – One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Saturday, May 22, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at AMG Retail LLC, 86-110 S. River St., Hackensack in Bergen County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, May 22, drawing were: 03, 19, 27, 37, and 40. The Red Power Ball number was 08. The Multiplier number was 02. 39,195 New Jersey players took home an estimated $201,839 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $236,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, May 26, at 10:59 pm.



