Ocean County Prosecutor Billhimer says “time of reckoning” on one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death



TOMS RIVER, NJ – One year ago today, George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was eventually convicted on all counts against him, but today marks the first anniversary of his death. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said today announced his support for further criminal justice reform.

“As we solemnly mark this one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, we send our deepest respects and continued prayers to the family and loved ones living with this tragic loss,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement today, echoing a staement by County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey. “The past year has been a time of reckoning for our nation marked by calls for justice and for change. We have heard those calls and pledge our ongoing support and work toward criminal justice reform that delivers a stronger, fairer, more just system. While we have seen progress and change over the past year, we know that this is just the beginning and much more must be done to ensure social justice and equal treatment for everybody by law enforcement.”



