Police Chief speaks out after Minneapolis gunfight strikes 8, kills 2

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – At 1:59 AM, Saturday morning, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department were working downtown for the evening bar close. Officers in the area of the 300 block of N 1st Avenue heard the sound of gunshot. Officers ran towards to gunfire and encountered an exceptionally chaotic scene.

“These brazen senseless acts of gun violence must stop. The perpetrators of these crimes should never find refuge or anonymity in our communities,” said Arradondo, Chief of Police. “Minneapolis police officers will continue to rush into harms way to save lives however we need help from community leaders and residents to stand up and speak out denouncing loudly that they will not tolerate this violence as well. Our greatest strength is when we all work together to keep our city safe. Our children are watching us and how we respond during these times. Let’s come together to uplift hope and peace.”

Officers located several people laying on the ground with obvious wounds, likely from gunshots. Officers located an adult male deceased on the ground. As officers triaged patients, treating those most severely injured first, they located another adult male deceased with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to secure the scene and get Minneapolis Fire and Emergency Medical Services into the area but were having difficulty due to the number of people in the area.

A help call was put out and numbers officers from inside and outside of Minneapolis came to the area to help restore order.





Preliminary investigation reveals that two people were standing in a crowded area and got into a verbal confrontation.

Both individuals pulled out guns and began shooting at each other. 7 Homicide Detectives have been called in to work this case.

Of the 10 victims shot, preliminary information shows all are adults. 5 are males and 5 are females. The two deceased are males. One male is in critical condition and the remaining 7 have non-life-threatening injuries. Most of the injured are were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center however some showed up at other hospitals across the metro.

The Minneapolis Police Department Crime Lab responded to document the scene and collect evidence.

The Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victims, along with the nature and cause of death in the days to come.The GO # for this case is 21-108949.