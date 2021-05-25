Police say homicide suspect brought his victim to the hospital

COLUMBUS, OH – On May 23, 2021, at 1:48am, patrol officers were following a vehicle at a high rate of speed that was traveling toward Mt. Carmel – Franklinton. As they were pulling up to the emergency bay, several individuals exited the vehicle, at which time, Officers discovered a shooting victim in the vehicle, 38-year-old Carl Carroll.

Carroll was then transported to Grant Hospital where despite receiving life saving treatment, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 4:22am.

At this time, the exact location of this shooting is unknown. Investigators charged 19-year-old Isaiah Powers with murder, for causing the death of Carroll.

Anyone with info regarding this case is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.This is the city’s 78th homicide in Columbus in 2021.



