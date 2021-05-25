Toms River South baseball coach Frank gets 900th career win

Originally posted by Toms River Schools May 25, 2021 — Coach Ken Frank celebrated his 900th win as head coach of the High School South baseball team on Saturday, May 22. This makes him the first to cross the 900 win threshold in the state of NJ and the winningest head coach in the history of NJ high school baseball.
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.