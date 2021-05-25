Trips Ahoy! Marijuana munchie man makes wrong turn while wanted for strangulation

MARTIN COUNTY, FL – A marijuana munchie man wanted out of Orlando for attempted kidnapping and strangulation made a wrong turn in Martin County while making his deliveries.

He also had outstanding warrants. When deputies attempted a traffic stop on the car hewas driving, he bailed out on foot, jumped into a pond, and began swimming

“It wasn’t enough that 33-year old Manuel Mustelier was transporting THC edibles, and LSD through Martin County,” Sheriff William Snyder said. “He was fast, but our deputies were faster. Mustelier paddled all the way to the other side of the pond where he was taken into custody by an awaiting deputy”

.Back at the car, deputies located a large box of goodies. A closer look at the packages gave them a better idea of why Mustelier was in such a hurry. In addition to the LSD, Mustelier had more than 29-pounds of THC edibles sealed in packages that often appeal to children.





The “Trips Ahoy” flavor was the biggest clue as to the package’s actual content. But that’s not all. Manuel Mustelier was wanted on warrants out of Orange County for Attempted Kidnapping, Battery by Strangulation, Trespassing on a Construction Site and Resisting Arrest. Manuel Mustelier was arrested and charged with Possession and Obstruction of Justice without Violence.



Sheriff Snyder said Mustelier took his own ‘Trips Ahoy” to the Martin County Jail.