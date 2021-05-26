Drugs, Counterfeit Electronics, Duck Tongues & More Seized by CBP Louisville

Release Date: May 24, 2021

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — Last week, May15 to 22, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville were kept busy inspecting and seizing illegal and unauthorized packages arriving from all over the world.

CBP officers found a plethora of items while inspecting items, like counterfeit driver licenses, 90 to be exact. Some of the other counterfeit items found were $675,200 worth of counterfeit designer watches and $722,750 worth of counterfeit Apple Airpods, an item that has seen a spike in seizures. Most of these items were coming from Asia and heading to various cities throughout the nation.

But the seized items didn’t stop at counterfeit goods. Officers found almost 10 pounds of hallucinogens, mostly marijuana and Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a schedule I narcotic. Additionally, officers found almost 5 pounds of stimulants, mostly Buphedrone, over 11 pounds of cathinone designer drugs, almost 30 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, and 44 pounds of cocaine which would have had a street value of over one million dollars. However, the most dangerous seizure was of 2-and-a-half pounds of Carfentanyl. This amount of Carfentanyl contained 60 million fatal doses, enough to kill the total population of Louisville 60 times.





Additionally, Agriculture Specialists at the Port of Louisville seized seven shipments from Asia heading to the U.S. that contained 1,300 pounds of duck tongues. The duck tongues were destroyed by steam sterilization because of possible Newcastle Disease and Avian Influenza.

“All of these seizures were just in one week, and not all of our seizures were included in this list,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. “Our officers are on point every night ensuring what is being shipped in the U.S. or to a foreign port is legal, approved and does not violate the safety of our community and others.”

CBP’s border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. Please visit CBP Ports of Entry to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders. Learn more about CBP at www.CBP.gov.