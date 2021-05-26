Child Rapist, 4 other Fugitives Arrested at Border

HIDALGO, TEXAS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Andres Elizondo, a male United States citizen from Alamo, Texas who had multiple arrest warrants associated to child-related sex crimes.

“CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating those wanted persons with outstanding warrants, especially those allegedly involved in heinous crimes of a sexual nature with children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas.

On May 21, 2021, the 50-year-old man arrived from Mexico as a pedestrian at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Elizondo was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrants from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Elizondo was charged in October 2020 for alleged sex crimes occurring earlier that year involving an eight-year-old female child; child fondling and indecency/child sexual contact, both second-degree felonies.

A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to take custody of Elizondo and transported him to the county jail.





This was a busy weekend for CBP officers at Hidalgo as four other persons with arrest warrants ranging from resisting arrest, drug-related, probation violations and failure to appear charges were also detected.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

