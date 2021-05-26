Algonquin Arts Theater to host fundraiser at the Salty Whale

MANASQUAN, N.J. (May 25, 2021) – After going virtual in 2020, the Algonquin’s June fundraiser returns next month as an in-person event with dinner and live music.

Algonquin Arts Theatre will hold its Backyard Beach BBQ on Thursday, June 10, under the big tent at The Salty Whale & Guesthouse on East Main Street in Manasquan.

“We’ve been hosting live performances to limited audiences since November, but this will be the biggest crowd at an Algonquin event since March of 2020,” said Eliot Arlo Colon, Algonquin Board Chair. “It will be great to see so many friends and supporters in person, and enjoy a great evening music, food & drink while celebrating the great future of our theatre.”

The headliner will be Not Fade Away, a young group that’s taking the country by storm by reigniting rock ‘n’ roll hits from legends like Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Shirley Ellis, The Beatles and Ritchie Valens. Not Fade Away includes Jared Mancuso, who starred in the title role of the Algonquin’s production of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story in 2017.





Mr. Colon, whose term as chair of the Algonquin’s Board of Trustees ends next month, will be presented with the Algonquin’s Leadership & Legacy Award.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized with this award,” Mr. Colon said. “There’s been no bigger challenge to the theatre than the past 15 months, and I’m incredibly proud of the efforts and investment made by our board, staff and supporters to see the Algonquin through the storm.

“I look ahead and see a future where the theatre can return to a lineup of blockbuster Broadway shows and great concerts that bring thousands of people into town each month.”

More than 135 tickets have already been reserved for the event. A limited number of Tables of 4 and Tables of 6 are available for purchase online at algonquinarts.org or by phone. The Box Office can be reached Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to 3 pm by calling 732-528-9211.

If tables under the tent sell out, a limited number of ‘Fair Weather’ tables that are not under cover will be sold. ‘Fair Weather Tables’ will be refunded in case of rain (or the prediction of rain).

The evening will have a casual, backyard feel with a BBQ-inspired menu and casual dress code to dine at picnic tables under the huge tent in the sand-covered parking lot. The event will operate under the pandemic-related protocols for outdoor dining & bar service on the day of the event.

Dinner service will begin at 5:30 pm (and continue throughout the event). The award presentation will take place at approximately 7 pm, with the headliner taking the stage at 7:30 pm. There will be cash 50-50 raffles and a silent auction. All proceeds for the event will benefit Algonquin Arts Theatre.

Event attendees will include four table sponsors: Crosson Construction Company, The Folk Agency, Larson Ford and Manasquan Bank.

Following the June 10 fundraisers, the Algonquin has announced productions of Godspell in July and Rent in August. Details on tickets and showtimes can be found online at algonquinarts.org.