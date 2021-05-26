Austin police searching for suspect who had ‘indecent contact’ with child at Walmart

The Austin Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who had indecent contact with a child at a local Walmart.

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, APD officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Walmart located at 9300 S IH 35 SVRD. The suspect entered the Walmart in the afternoon hours and appears to have walked around for some time before approaching the victim. While inside the store, the suspect located a six-year-old victim and forcibly touched the child in a sexual manner before fleeing the area. The suspect is described as a White male of average size. He was last seen wearing a white baseball-style cap, green patterned shirt, maroon colored pants and green or gray Converse style sneakers. The suspect was observed leaving the scene in a blue or green, older 1999 body style Chevrolet Suburban. APD is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect, as well as anyone who may have additional information about this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at (512) 974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.



