Bicyclist charged for drugs after eluding police

VENTNOR CITY, NJ – On Wednesday morning at 4:08 a.m., Officer Gabriel Henao was on patrol on the Ventnor City Boardwalk in the area of Surrey Avenues when he observed a male riding a bicycle and pulling another bicycle. While speaking to the subject, the male discarded drug paraphernalia from his person and fled on foot. The male was quickly located and placed into custody. He was identified as David P. Raza, 42, from Ventnor City NJ.

A warrant check revealed Raza to be a fugitive from justice and wanted by the United States Marshals Service. A further investigation determined that both bicycles Raza was in possession of were stolen from a residence in Ventnor. Along with the fugitive from justice charge, Raza was charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia. Raza was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.



