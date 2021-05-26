Border Patrol Agents Discover Meth During Vehicle Stop

Release Date: May 24, 2021

SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man traveling northbound on Highway 86 attempting to smuggle methamphetamine Saturday evening.



The incident occurred at about 7 p.m., when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a gray 2019 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Highway 86. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team was called to assist in the vehicle stop.



During the encounter, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the trunk of the vehicle. Agents conducted a search of the vehicle’s trunk and discovered two battery boosters inside. The battery boosters contained packages with a white crystal-like substance inside. Agents found an additional four packages with a crystal-like substance inside hidden in a duffel bag located on the floor in the back seat.



The vehicle and the driver were transported to the Highway 86 checkpoint for further investigation. The contents inside the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the driver and held him for further processing.



The total weight of the meth was approximately 26.2 pounds with an estimated value of $72,050.



El Centro Sector turned over the driver, a 35-year-old man, a United States citizen, the vehicle, and the narcotics to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.



