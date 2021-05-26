Border Patrol Agents, Local Enforcement Partners Discover 82 Migrants in One Stash House

EDINBURG, TEXAS – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents discover 98 migrants in two stash houses, one containing 82 subjects.

Yesterday morning, a residence suspected of harboring migrants was shut down by the combined efforts of RGV agents, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Edinburg Police Department. When authorities arrived at the residence located in Edinburg, Texas, a male subject, along with 20 other subjects exited the front door. A total of 82 individuals, to include three unaccompanied children, were discovered in the home. The 82 subjects were determined to be migrants illegally present in the United States. The subjects are citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. No caretaker was identified.

Yesterday evening, the McAllen Police Department responded to a call at a McAllen residence. When officers arrived, they discovered the residence was being used to harbor migrants. Officers requested assistance from the McAllen Border Patrol Station agents. Agents discovered 16 migrants, including one unaccompanied child, illegally present in the United States. Questioning of the individuals identified the subjects to be citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. No caretaker was present.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.





Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.