Border Patrol Agents Seize Over $387K Worth of Narcotics



EDINBURG, TEXAS – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents interdicted two narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of approximately 176 pounds of narcotics.

Yesterday early morning, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents working near the river in Brownsville, Texas discovered and followed the shoe prints of several individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande. The prints led agents to a muddy sorghum field where agents discovered four bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighed over 169 pounds and is worth more than $135K. Agents searched the immediate area for suspects, however, none were located. The narcotics were seized and transported to the Border Patrol station.

Later that day, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint referred a passenger bus to the secondary inspection area for an immigration inspection of the occupants. In secondary, a service canine alerted to a duffle bag located in the lower luggage compartment of the bus. After an attempted to locate the owner with negative results, the bag was deemed abandoned. A search of the abandoned bag, revealed 15 bundles of methamphetamine, valued at over $252K. The narcotics were seized and turned over to Homeland Security Investigators.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.



