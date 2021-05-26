Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty To Gun Charges

CONTACT: Barbara Burns



PHONE: (716) 843-5817



FAX #: (716) 551-3051

BUFFALO, N.Y.-U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Arthur Everett, 35, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to conspiracy to commit firearms offenses and being a felon in possession of firearms. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“With violence skyrocketing in Buffalo, my office remains committed to doing all that we can to apprehend those who are helping to fuel this violence by illegally trafficking guns in our community,” stated U.S. Attorney Kennedy. “Today’s illegally trafficked guns become tomorrow’s crime guns.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Caitlin M. Higgins and Charles E. Watkins, who are handling the case, stated that between February 2018, and June 2019, the defendant, without being a licensed firearms importer, manufacturer, dealer, or collector, conspired with co-defendant Von Harmon to sell firearms. In May 2019, Everett introduced Von Harmon to an individual in Buffalo who bought seven firearms from Von Harmon for $6,000. The defendant was present during the sale, participated in price negotiations, and describing the firearms to the individual. The firearms included five pistols, a revolver, and a handgun.





In October 2009, Everett was convicted in Erie County Court of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Attempted Assault in the Second Degree. In April 2008, the defendant was convicted in Erie County Court of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. As a result, Everett is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Von Harmon was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, New York Field Division; and the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 13, 2021, before Judge Arcara.

# # # #

A message from US Attorney James P. Kennedy for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Visit the Federal government’s website to help you be safe, secure and responsible online.

https://www.onguardonline.gov/

CASE INFORMATION

Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.

Read about our LECC Program

138 Delaware Ave. – Buffalo, NY 14202