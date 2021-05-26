Border Patrol Officers Seize Over $6 Million of Marijuana at Portal Port of Entry

PORTAL, NORTH DAKOTA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Portal Port of Entry targeted a commercial shipment that had arrived in Portal on Thursday. CBP officers inspected the shipment manifested as plastic containers to discover 3,765 pounds of marijuana within the shipment.

“Customs and Border Protection has a multi-layer enforcement posture, with excellent work performed by officers to identify, refer and inspect this shipment,” said Portal Port Director James Rector. “This interdiction keeps narcotics from entering the United States and reinforces the important border security mission CBP officers have in keeping our country and communities safe. The teamwork involved in this seizure was outstanding.”

Homeland Security Investigations and Burke County Sheriff’s Department were contacted and responded to assist. The marijuana has an estimated value of more than $6 million.



