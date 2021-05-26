Former San Antonio Police Officer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distribution of Obscene Visual Representations of the Sexual Abuse of Children

SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge yesterday sentenced 27-year-old former San Antonio police officer Sebastian Torres to eight years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for the distribution of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

On February 26, 2020, the San Antonio resident pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children and admitted he sent numerous obscene depictions of young children being sexually assaulted to another individual on October 31, 2019. During this investigation, local authorities executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence and seized the defendant’s cell phone which was used to commit the offense.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division made the announcement.

This investigation was initiated by the San Antonio Police Department and then proceeded as a joint investigation with the San Antonio FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Thompson prosecuted this case.





This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

###

Our nation-wide commitment to reducing gun crime in America

Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.



