Georgia Man Sentenced to Five Years of Probation for Conspiracy to Distribute Unapproved Drugs and Smuggling of Goods

CONCORD – George Kuiper, 74, of Lawrenceville, Georgia was sentenced to five years of probation for conspiracy to distribute unapproved drugs, distribution of unapproved drugs, and unlawful smuggling of goods into the United States, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2006 to 2020, Kuiper operated an internet pharmacy on various websites that he managed from his residence in Lawrenceville, Georgia. On his websites, Kuiper sold over 100 products, including prescription drugs and controlled substances which he obtained from foreign sources. Some of the substances were purchased by customers in New Hampshire. Kuiper’s best-selling product was modafinil, a Schedule IV controlled substance and prescription new drug not approved by the FDA. Kuiper’s websites were not registered with the DEA to distribute controlled substances.

The sentence also included the forfeiture of over $440,000 and two properties.

Kuiper previously pleaded guilty on January 14, 2021.





“Unapproved drugs can pose a host of dangers to unsuspecting consumers,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners, this defendant’s unlawful activity has been stopped. To protect our citizens from the health and safety dangers of unapproved drugs, we will continue to target those who smuggle or sell unapproved drugs in the Granite State.”

“The FDA’s requirements are designed to ensure that U.S. consumers receive safe and effective drugs. Evading the FDA process and distributing unapproved drugs to U.S. consumers will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey J. Ebersole, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations, New York Field Office. “We will continue to investigate and protect the public health of the nation.”

“Today’s sentencing of Mr. Kuiper is yet another reminder of how unsuspecting and vulnerable customers can be exploited by illicit operators of unlicensed on-line pharmacies, particularly during times when so many have heightened concerns about their own health and that of their loved ones” said William S. Walker, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, Boston. “HSI was pleased to partner with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Hampshire on this investigation to ensure Mr. Kuiper is prevented from further scamming residents of New Hampshire and elsewhere through the sale and distribution of potentially dangerous, unapproved prescription drugs.”

This matter was investigated by the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana L. MacDonald and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Hawkins.

